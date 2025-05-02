Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The company traded as low as $225.66 and last traded at $231.20, with a volume of 2463570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.83.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after buying an additional 379,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.55.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

