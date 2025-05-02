Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $254.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.46.

NYSE LNG opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $153.03 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

