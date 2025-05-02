Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 201576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,126,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 141,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.