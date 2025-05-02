Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of CCEP opened at $89.54 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

