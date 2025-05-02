Comparing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87% Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Complete Solaria and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.25%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Complete Solaria.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Complete Solaria and Valens Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $40.80 million 0.00 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 5.03 -$19.66 million ($0.35) -7.81

Valens Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Complete Solaria on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.