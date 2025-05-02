Contrasting Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Keyuan Petrochemicals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $49.59 million 0.92 -$134.10 million ($0.70) -0.33 Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keyuan Petrochemicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Keyuan Petrochemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -223.03% -180.10% -58.54% Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LanzaTech Global and Keyuan Petrochemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.94%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

