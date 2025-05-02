Cormark Predicts Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

