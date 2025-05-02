Cutler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

