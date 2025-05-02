Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 30th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $157.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.30. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.95, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.01. 1,329,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,010. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $102.84. 1,060,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

