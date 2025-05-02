DA Davidson Predicts Origin Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.78. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

