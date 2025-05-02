Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 232,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,211,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 164,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

