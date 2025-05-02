Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1727947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 907.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

