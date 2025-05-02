DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3680447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Report on XRAY

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,218,000 after acquiring an additional 348,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.