Desjardins Cuts Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

AD.UN stock opened at C$19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$20.68.

Insider Activity at Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Aaron Potter sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.96, for a total value of C$60,259.24. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 7,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$135,100.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

