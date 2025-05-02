Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.1 %

DBOEY stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

