DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $171.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as low as $183.31 and last traded at $187.70, with a volume of 1044782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.01.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

