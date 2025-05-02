Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives $499.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.50.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $481.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.42 and its 200-day moving average is $449.81. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

