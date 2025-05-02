E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Hold Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get E.On alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EONGY

E.On Trading Down 0.3 %

E.On Company Profile

Shares of E.On stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71.

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.