E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Hold Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
