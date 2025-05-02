Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $76.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

