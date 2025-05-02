Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $404.19 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

