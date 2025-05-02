Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $123.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 102.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Entegris by 66,855.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 490,047 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after buying an additional 137,046 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

