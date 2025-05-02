Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 243666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

