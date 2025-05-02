Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – April 30th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.46. 5,925,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,627,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 11,278,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,088,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock remained flat at $80.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,869,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,907. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01.

