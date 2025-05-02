Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,994 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

