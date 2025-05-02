Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:AEM Q2 Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.67.

AEM opened at C$155.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.57.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.51, for a total transaction of C$839,852.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,825 shares of company stock worth $4,798,757. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

