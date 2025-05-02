Esports Stocks To Watch Today – April 30th

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, GameSquare, and DouYu International are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 869,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average of $211.24.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 260,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AGAE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,240. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.31.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,669. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. DouYu International has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90.

