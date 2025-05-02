Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Etsy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after buying an additional 850,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,982,000 after buying an additional 711,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after buying an additional 522,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

