Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ERFSF. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

About Eurofins Scientific

Shares of ERFSF opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

(Get Free Report

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.