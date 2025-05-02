Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms have commented on ERFSF. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
