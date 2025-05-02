Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $72.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.