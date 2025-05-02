Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLNT

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.