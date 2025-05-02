Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock’s current price.

FOM stock opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

