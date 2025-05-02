Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock’s current price.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
FOM stock opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68.
Foran Mining Company Profile
