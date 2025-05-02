Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSUGY
Fortescue Trading Up 0.0 %
Fortescue Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.