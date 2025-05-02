Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fortescue Trading Up 0.0 %

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

Shares of Fortescue stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Fortescue has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

