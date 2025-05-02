Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

