Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,557,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USPX opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.