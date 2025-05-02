FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,238,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $5,628,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 2.1 %

BATS:DJUL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

