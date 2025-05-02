FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuboTV by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in FuboTV by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. FuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $995.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms recently commented on FUBO. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

