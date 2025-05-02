FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. ONEOK has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $346,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 262,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 154.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.