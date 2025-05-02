FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:YARIY Raised by Scotiabank

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 544.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.