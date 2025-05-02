FY2026 EPS Estimates for ONEOK Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.94. US Capital Advisors has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

