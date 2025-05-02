GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Up 3.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $70.53. 1,736,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,957,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

