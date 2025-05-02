Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 295,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the period.

DIV opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

