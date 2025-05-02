Green Energy Stocks To Research – April 30th

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Globalink Investment, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 666,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 171,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 26,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,044. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 102,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,070. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 39,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,391. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of NASDAQ GLLIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 65,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,841. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTNW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

