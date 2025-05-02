HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $234,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 359,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,737.14. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,004.80. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

