H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $88.89 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 340719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.74.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

