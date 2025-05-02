Head to Head Comparison: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 0.85% 2.74% 0.90% Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lotus Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $87.87 billion 0.10 $2.94 billion $0.38 12.66 Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.37 -$742.00 million ($1.73) -1.08

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nissan Motor and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 1 0 0 1.33 Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.