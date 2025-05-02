Head to Head Comparison: Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 3.33 -$19.74 million $0.64 32.64 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion 0.85 $1.57 billion $7.49 5.18

This table compares Vitesse Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Vitesse Energy pays out 351.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 18.05% 7.25% 4.95% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 12.03% 8.16% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitesse Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 1 3 1 3.00 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 1 3.50

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

