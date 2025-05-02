Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Hello Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,765,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 813.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 90,186 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

