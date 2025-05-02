Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $20,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hillenbrand by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 158,464 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $4,075,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

