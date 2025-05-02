Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HIMS. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,844.10. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $314,169.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,051.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,234 shares of company stock valued at $26,387,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

