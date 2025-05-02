Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 30th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Energy Transfer, and Air Products and Chemicals are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,558,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $453.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $452.86. The company had a trading volume of 695,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.06. The company has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,305,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. BP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,923,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,258,850. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $270.48. 660,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,872. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

